Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 55 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 517,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,454,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

