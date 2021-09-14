Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.