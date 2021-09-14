Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

DHR opened at $321.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $201.44 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $229.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

