Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

