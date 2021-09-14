Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,481,000 after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.