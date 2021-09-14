Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $145.37. 164,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $353.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.47.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

