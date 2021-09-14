Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New $636,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $234.08. 9,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.