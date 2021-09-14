Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.94. 19,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.