Mina (MINA) Price Up 57% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $438.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.22 or 0.00013529 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00079359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00122270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00172396 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.95 or 0.99784287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.53 or 0.07204381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.30 or 0.00922250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 236,239,609 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.