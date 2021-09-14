Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the August 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MAIFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 156,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAIFF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

