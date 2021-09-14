Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mission Produce by 256.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

