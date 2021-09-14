Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 1,460 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after acquiring an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

