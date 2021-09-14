Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys New Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.13% of MYR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.37. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,914. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

