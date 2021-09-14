Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 52.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,646,000 after buying an additional 311,586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,976. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.