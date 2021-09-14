Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 148.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.94 and a 12 month high of $109.64.

