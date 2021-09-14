MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,495,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,111,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,641,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $150.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.37 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.