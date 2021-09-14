Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.70

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 215285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after buying an additional 6,165,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,108,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,725,000 after purchasing an additional 522,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,083 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

