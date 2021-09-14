Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post $50.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.27 million and the highest is $50.84 million. Model N posted sales of $41.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $192.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.23 million to $192.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $214.34 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

In other Model N news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Model N by 77.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Model N by 107,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 54.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

