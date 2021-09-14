Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,165,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

