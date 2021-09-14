Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells $2,025,182.25 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $2,025,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

