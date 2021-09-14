Mooncoin (MOON) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00385257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

