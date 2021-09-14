Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 471.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 240.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 36.1% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 33.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 165.5% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inhibrx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Inhibrx stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

