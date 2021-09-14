Morgan Stanley Buys 9,217 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

