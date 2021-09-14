Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Alerus Financial worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

