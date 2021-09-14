Morgan Stanley Has $737,000 Stock Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of CEL-SCI worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CEL-SCI news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 25,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.22.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

