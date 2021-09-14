Morgan Stanley Has $739,000 Stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 826.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 176,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $259,000. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

