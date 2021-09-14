Morgan Stanley Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $67.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DAL. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

