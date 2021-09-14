Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Purple Biotech worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Purple Biotech by 69.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 90,135 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ PPBT opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. Purple Biotech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.