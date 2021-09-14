Morgan Stanley Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $8.25

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.60 to $8.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Coty from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Coty stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

