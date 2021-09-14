Morgan Stanley Sells 974,089 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

