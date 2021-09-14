MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.11 ($94.25).

Shares of MOR stock opened at €41.87 ($49.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.88. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €43.21 ($50.84) and a 1 year high of €117.90 ($138.71). The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.22.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

