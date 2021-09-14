Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.29 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

