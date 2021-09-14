MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $203.05

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €203.05 ($238.88) and traded as low as €188.30 ($221.53). MTU Aero Engines shares last traded at €188.70 ($222.00), with a volume of 128,854 shares.

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €209.92 ($246.97).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €203.05 and a 200-day moving average of €204.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

