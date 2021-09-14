Multiplier Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,098.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Multiplier has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $49,098.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00120297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00170243 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.75 or 1.00047976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.05 or 0.06981034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00887061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

