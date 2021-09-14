Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 923 ($12.06) and last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02). Approximately 81,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 160,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.95).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 918.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 892.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -27.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.14%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

