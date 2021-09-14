Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 403,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.