Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 346 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.7% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.22. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $141.09.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

