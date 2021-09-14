Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

