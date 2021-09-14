Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $336.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

