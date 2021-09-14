Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MYRX remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,390. Myrexis has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
Myrexis Company Profile
