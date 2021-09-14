Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a P/E ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 237.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.