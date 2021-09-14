Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

