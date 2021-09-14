Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a P/E ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

