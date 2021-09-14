Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,030 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $123,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,639,843.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $524,275.20.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 162.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.