National Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,344 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.20. 179,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.51 and its 200-day moving average is $167.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.