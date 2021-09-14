National Asset Management Inc. Has $15.55 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 305,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $129.19. The company had a trading volume of 182,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,991. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

