National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,544 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $84.68. 143,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $166.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

