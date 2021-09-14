National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 48,616 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 139.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,616 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.89. 7,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

