National Bank Financial Trims Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Target Price to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

FSM has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $22,038,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $4,415,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 523,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

