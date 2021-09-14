National Bankshares Boosts Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target to C$9.75

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artemis Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,894. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.